Ethan Hawke makes latest Film Festival honour a rare family affair

Ethan Hawke turned his Santa Barbara International Film Festival honour into a rare family affair.

On Friday, February 6, The Black Phone star stepped out with his wife Shawhughes Hawke and their two daughters Indiana, 14, and Clementine Jane, 17, to mark a significant night.

The couple’s public appearance with their children is what made the latest outing rare and a special family moment and the teenagers do not often attend public events.

The family graced the red carpet in the Arlington Theatre hours before the 55-year-old actor received the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF)’s American Riviera Award with his wife, and their two daughters by his side, supporting their dad.

During his acceptance speech, the father of four said he felt “blessed to be” at the event, before shouting out plus-ones Indiana, Clementine and Ryan.

“And my family's here,” the Blue Moon actor continued. “My daughters are here, and my wife who's my producing partner is here, and these people take care of me, and they love me, and they make it worth doing.”

Notably, the previous recipients of the honour which is awarded annually, includes Brendan Fraser, Forest Whitaker, Kristen Stewart, Mark Ruffalo, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Quentin Tarantino, Rachel McAdams, Sam Rockwell and more.

Last year’s honouree was Zoe Saldaña, who also attended with her kids.

For the unversed, in addition to Indiana and Clementine, Ethan is also a father to two children, actors Maya Hawke and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, whom he welcomed with Uma Thurman. The former couple was married from 1998 to 2005.