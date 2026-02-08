Savannah Guthrie addresses ‘message’ from suspect in mother’s disappearance

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have acknowledged the anonymous suspect’s “message” in the case of their mother, Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Releasing a new video statement, the Guthrie family sat down hand-in-hand as the Today anchor said, “We received your message, and we understand.”

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace,” she added.

Further stating that “this is very valuable to us”, Savannah admitted, “we will pay.”

The recorded message was shared via the TV host’s official Instagram, with the caption, “Bring her home.”

Savannah, along with brother Camron and sister Annie, previously released another video message pleading with the potential suspect(s) behind Nancy’s disappearance to come forward.

“We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk,” she stated. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please. Reach out to us.”

While Nancy Guthrie went missing from her Arizona home February 1, TMZ claimed to have discovered a ransom note the following week, which was later acknowledged by Sheriff Chris Nanos of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

“I believe she was abducted, yes,” he told CBS News. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

Savannah Guthrie has been staying with her siblings ever since the investigation took off, additionally pulling out from her scheduled professional appearance at the ongoing Winter Olympics in Italy.