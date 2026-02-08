 
Seth Rogen dedicates 'The Studio' DGA win to Catherine O'Hara

‘The Studio’ wins DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Geo News Digital Desk
February 08, 2026

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, directors and creators of The Studio, honoured the recently departed Catherine O’Hara while accepting the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series.

Rogen dedicated the award to the memory of his show’s late cast member, saying, “Honestly, there’s no one we wish we could thank in person at this moment more than we would love to thank Catherine O’Hara.”

“We grew up in Canada, and she is and was quite literally our idol since we were children.”

He further cited her most memorable hit, Home Alone, as the inspiration for his own career in movies. While further detailing an amusing anecdote about the veteran actress and his fellow DGA winner.

“And I mean, in that movie she’s always yelling, ‘Kevin, Kevin,’ and on set she would always be yelling, ‘Evan, Evan!’ And every time she did it, we were like, ‘It’s like Home Alone.”

Goldberg echoed Rogen’s sentiments toward the legendary comedian, adding, “The best part of her is she showed that you can be an utter genius and also the nicest person in the entire world.”

“Every day we worked very hard to make the show good enough to warrant her time and her presence. So, ultimately, we would like to thank the DGA for this, but we would mostly like to thank Catherine O’Hara for being such a wonderful person,” the speech concluded with Rogen’s words.

The Studio won the DGA Award during a ceremony held in Beverly Hills, California, on February 7.

Meanwhile, Catherine O’Hara passed away on January 31, following a brief illness. The Emmy-nominated star of the Seth-Rogen created TV series was 71 years old.

