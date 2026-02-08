David Beckham shows he still cares for Brooklyn despite son's tattoo decision

David Beckham is believed to have no issues with his estranged son Brooklyn and continues to extend hints of reconciliation through his social media activity.

The legendary footballer, 50, and his Spice Girl wife Victoria, 51, are said to be 'heartbroken' over Brooklyn's explosive bombshell statement last month.

The aspiring chef made it clear that he does not wish to reconcile with his family, though sources close to them said he would always be treated kindly if he chose to return to his parents.

David Beckham's official Instagram account

On Friday, David shared a touching clip-a sweet tribute to his son on social media as he sorted through his huge collection of football boots.

The newly knighted Sir David has proudly kept all his boots he wore on the pitch and shared the archive with fans.

Fans were quick to notice Brooklyn and his siblings' names, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, embroidered onto the boots.

His professional football career began in 1992 with Manchester United, where he spent over a decade at the club before moving to Real Madrid in 2003.

He also played for LA Galaxy between 2007 and 2012.

Meanwhile, earlier this week it was revealed that Brooklyn has covered up a tribute tattoo for his father.

For those unversed, Brooklyn's upper right arm once carried the words 'dad' through it.

Directly underneath was the message 'Love you Bust' - David's endearing nickname for his first born.

However, the pictures shared by The Sun appear to show Brooklyn has had the tribute lasered off.