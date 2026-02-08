China unveils world’s largest eVTOL aircraft, named Matrix

As it did in many other domains, China has made a mark in the realm of aviation by introducing the world's largest electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, named Matrix.

The eVTOL aircraft has been engineered by Chinese aviation start-up AutoFlight. Backed by electric vehicle battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), this five-tonne (11,000 lbs) aircraft shows China's ambitions in the flying car market and its efforts to dominate the low-altitude economy.

The Matrix features a 20-meter (65-foot) wingspan and dimensions of 17.1 meters long by 3.3 meters high. It comes in two variants designed for passenger transport and heavy-duty logistics, capable of carrying up to 10 passengers. This goes well above existing models that typically accommodate four to six.

The noteworthy point here is that AutoFlight is among several key players in China’s commercial eVTOL sector, including Ehang and Geely’s Aerofugia.

All of these ventures have full support from the Chinese government, which is actively working to set standards for the low-altitude economy. The country has also released guidelines to establish basic regulations by 2027 and over 300 standards by 2030.

Founded in 2017, AutoFlight was initially building cargo transport but it recently registered a surge in demand for passenger flights, which now account for 70% of its orders. The company is expected to secure certification for passenger use in a year or two, enabling it to take orders for future deliveries.

With the support of CATL, AutoFlight aims to democratise aerial travel and match costs with premium ground-based ride-hailing services.

The company is also engaging international markets, particularly regions with underdeveloped infrastructure, identifying Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East as key expansion areas.