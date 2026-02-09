Alix Earle breaks silence on pre-Super Bowl party with Tom Brady

Alix Earle has opened up about her whirlwind pre-Super Bowl LX weekend, sharing behind-the-scenes details just a day after she was spotted dancing with Tom Brady at a high-profile party in San Francisco.

The influencer addressed the buzz directly in a candid Instagram video posted on Sunday, February 8, revealing how late the celebrations ran ahead of the big game.

“I didn’t go to bed until 6 [a.m.] last night. But we are up and ready. Benito day!” Earle said, nodding to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

She went on to explain that she was attending the Super Bowl as part of a brand partnership, adding that she would be watching the game from a large suite.

“We have been having the best weekend ever,” she shared, describing a packed schedule filled with parties and events.

Reflecting on the night before, she noted that the atmosphere was lively, with a packed dance floor and guests letting loose.

She also admitted she tried to pace herself, knowing how full-on the weekend would be.

Even so, Earle didn’t sugar-coat the toll of back-to-back events.

“Yesterday was a little brutal for me,” she said, explaining that constant day-and-night commitments can be exhausting.

“One night of going out is great. But the multiple things in a row — day and night, day and night — just becomes a lot.”

Beyond the parties, Earle spoke more personally about pushing herself socially and stepping outside her comfort zone.

She said she was proud of herself for meeting new people and being more relaxed in social settings.

“I’ve been trying to trick myself recently — OK bad example, but if I’m like one minute late to a workout class, I’m like, ‘I can’t go in, this is so embarrassing, should I just not go?’” she explained, before adding, “Just been trying to tell myself recently, I’m just like, ‘Social anxiety fears me.’ I know that sounds really stupid.”

She said the shift in mindset has paid off.

“It’s been great. I’m like, ‘Wow, this has been so much better just being a little bit more carefree.’ Just going up, talking to people. I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world that I get to do this and be with all my friends and we’re just having the best time ever.”

Earle also teased what’s next once Super Bowl weekend wraps, sharing that she’ll be heading to New York City for dance rehearsals linked to the Dancing With the Stars live tour, before filming with her family for their upcoming Netflix reality series.

She previously finished second on the show alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Her comments come shortly after a video circulated online showing Earle with Tom Brady at the Fanatics Super Bowl party held at Pier 48 on Saturday, February 7.

The pair were seen chatting and dancing together, fuelling fresh speculation after earlier sightings.

The two were first linked publicly on New Year’s Eve in St. Barths, where they were reportedly together throughout the night at a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew.

A source later said they met through mutual friends and had an immediate connection.

They were also briefly seen together at the College Football National Championship in Miami, with insiders claiming they’ve stayed in touch since the start of the year.

According to a recent source, Earle, who confirmed her split from NFL player Braxton Berrios in December 2025, is keeping things light for now.

As the insider put it, she’s “having fun right now,” adding that while she’s into Brady, “it’s still nothing serious.”