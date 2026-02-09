Bad Bunny plays cupid during Super Bowl set featuring real nuptials

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show performance featured a couple of firsts — though a real wedding may not have been on anyone’s bingo cards.

Dubbed the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, the Puerto Rican-born performer brought an unnamed couple onstage for a very real exchange of wedding vows.

Moreover, the singer-rapper subsequently served as a witness to the nuptials and signed off on the marriage certificate, confirmed USA Today.

It was further reported via the Grammy-winning artist’s representatives that the couple scored an appearance at the halftime gig after initially inviting him to their wedding.

The DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS creator instead invited the couple to be a part of his Super Bowl performance, where they were wedded during a live telecast.

After the couple were married and kissed each other, they then parted ways to reveal Lady Gaga as the new performer to join Bad Bunny.

Other artists to make cameos during the latest performance were Ricky Martin, the star performer’s fellow Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, and Cardi B.

While actors Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and Karol G additionally featured as dancers among the onstage troupe.

Performed entirely in Spanish, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show concluded with a huge video banner which read, “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love”.