Lady Gaga surprises fans during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show

Lady Gaga delivered one of the biggest surprises of Super Bowl 2026 by joining Bad Bunny on stage during his halftime show, sending the stadium and viewers at home into a frenzy.

Midway through the performance on Sunday, February 8, the 16-time Grammy winner emerged as a special guest, sharing the spotlight with the Puerto Rican superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Gaga appeared in a baby blue gown styled with red accents and performed Die With a Smile, her 2024 collaboration with Bruno Mars.

The song took on a new feel for the live show, reworked with a full band, and was performed solo by Gaga without Mars.

As she sang, Bad Bunny later returned to the stage to dance alongside her, adding to the theatrical moment that quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the night.

The appearance marked another Super Bowl milestone for Gaga, who previously headlined the halftime show in 2017 and made a surprise pre-game appearance at Super Bowl 2025.

Bad Bunny’s set was packed with star power beyond Gaga’s cameo.

Ricky Martin also took to the stage, while familiar faces including Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal and Cardi B, his I Like It collaborator, joined in, dancing on the field as the hitmaker powered through a high-energy performance.

The Super Bowl lineup had already sparked debate in the lead-up to the game, with President Donald Trump previously criticising the selection of performers, saying he was “anti” Bad Bunny and Green Day and calling them “terrible” choices for the event.

Despite the noise, Bad Bunny’s halftime show, punctuated by Lady Gaga’s unexpected appearance, stood out as a defining moment of Super Bowl 2026, blending music, celebrity and cultural impact in a way that had fans talking long after the final whistle.