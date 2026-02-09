Katie Price insists 'I am happy that's all matters' amid backlash over Dubai wedding

Katie Price has opened up about her shotgun marriage to Lee Andrews, refusing to pay heed to people's concerns about her new husband by insisting: 'I am not stupid, I know what I am doing.'

The former glamour model, 47, shocked fans last month when she revealed she had tied the knot for the fourth time to the so-called businessman in Dubai.

However, her new marriage has been talk of the town due to Lee's controversial past, with accusations of using AI, appearing on an escort site and having a colourful history with women.

Several of his ex-partners have made a slew of bombshell accusations against him, and issued public warnings to Katie, urging her to 'run for the hills'.

However, the mother-of-five continued to defend her husband on Sunday, as she addressed the romance for the first time in her latest YouTube video, stating she was 'not a young kid' and 'will do what I want to do'.

While packing her bags ready to go visit Lee in Dubai for the weekend, she began: 'I'm going back to Dubai, obviously going back to see Lee. I've made no comments about anything, I don't feel I need to make comments about anything.

'I'm fully aware like everyone else, I see stuff, I get sent stuff. What I want everyone to know is, I'm a grown a**e woman. 'I'm 48 this year, I'm not a young kid. I've learned a lot in the past few years, through therapy and learning to love myself. So I'm not stupid, I know what I'm doing and if I'm happy that's all that matters.'

Katie continued to double down, insisting: 'At the end of the day, no one knows what I know. It's only been speculated by the press.

'I am very happy and that's all that matters. That happy that I'm going back to Dubai for the weekend. So I can't wait.'

While she then addressed her fans who had been sharing their concerns for her, reiterating: 'If there's anything to update you on, I would always update you all. But I just want people to not worry.

'I'm not worried, so you don't need to worry about anything. Like I say, I will do what I want to do.

'But I want everyone to know you don't need to worry, I'm really happy, there's nothing to worry about. That's all I need to address on that.'

The reality star then showed off her huge diamond engagement ring and matching wedding band, raving: 'My beautiful rings, they are stunning! I love them. The man did good.'

It was later claimed that Katie Price's newlywed husband served time in a notorious Dubai jail over financial charges just weeks before he met the star, a source told The Sun.