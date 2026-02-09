Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in surprise teaser debut during Super Bowl

Brad Pitt is stepping back into the vintage shoes of Cliff Booth in the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel from David Fincher.

Titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the film debuted its first teaser during the Super Bowl final played between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

The performer featured alongside Pitt’s well known character was actress Elizabeth Debicki, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also makes a prominent appearance in the new teaser.

Notably, a release date for the film has not been specified, with the trailer merely ending with the announcement, “Coming soon”.

As can be easily noticed, the teaser found a quirky way around censorship, featuring squiggly lines which crossed out factors subject to be censored — such as cigarettes, a middle finger, and more.

Pitt can also be seen wielding an Oscar in one clip — likely a nod to his Academy Award victory for playing Cliff Booth in the original film by Quentin Tarantino, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Brad Pitt memorably won best supporting actor for his performance in Tarantino’s film back in 2020.

Though DiCaprio is not expected to return for the upcoming spinoff sequel, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Timothy Olyphant, and others are slated to appear in the film.

Olyphant also featured in Tarantino’s film, playing actor James Stacy in a scene with DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton.

While the upcoming film, a Netflix original, is directed by David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino has signed on to produce the project starring Brad Pitt.