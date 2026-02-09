Charlie Puth expresses feelings after performing national anthem at Super Bowl

Charlie Puth gives patriotic performance to open the Super Bowl LX

Charlie Puth left everyone stunned as he sang a soulful rendition of the nation’s national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl Show.

He started off the performance with by whispering the opening lines of The Star-Spangled Banner. Later, the intensity in his voice soared high as he sang the verses of Rockets’ Red Glare.

As the song reached to an emotional note, some Air Force jets flew in a dramatic way over the stadium. Fireworks burst out and American was flag waved during the performance.

After giving such a surreal performance, Puth was asked backstage how did it feel out there.

He responded, “Very very nice, very nice crowd.”

The Entertainment Tonight reporter then asked him what was it all about when he “pointed back at the choir and everyone afterwards.”

The See You Again singer opened that he felt amazing and also thought that him and the band gave out a phenomenal performance.

He explained, “It was amazing. And I think we pulled something off pretty spectacular musically.”

In the end, the interviewer congratulated him and added, “Now go have a baby”, leaving Charlie and everyone around in laughter.

Apart from achieving this milestone, there is another big blessing coming his way as him and wife Brooke Sansone are expecting their first baby together.