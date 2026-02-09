Sabrina Carpenter takes subtle swipe at Barry Keoghan? ‘Tired of boys’

Sabrina Carpenter appears to take a subtle dig at her exes including Barry Keoghan with a crisp move.

The Please Please Please hitmaker’s cheeky new Super Bowl commercial line got some social media users talking.

As the multi-sport event kicked off on Sunday, February 8, a popular snack brand recruited the Grammy winner for their Super Bowl advertisement.

Bringing her signature humour and sass to the screen, the Manchild songstress jokingly declared she was “tired of boys” and needed a man.

A can of chips in her hand whispers to her to “build him” and she does. Pringleleo comes to life thanks to the Espresso chart-topper’s impressive man-building skills and they live happily ever after.

However, on the red carpet fans knock him over and they all just eat him instead.

The 26-year-old former Disney star-turned pop sensation’s latest ad had fans reading between the lines, as it appeared to be a playful dig at her exes.

Carpenter’s known exes and past romantic links include actor the Saltburn star. The former couple first sparked romance rumours in 2023 and after their PDA-packed outings and red carpet appearance they called it quits in 2024.

Their demanding professions are reportedly the reason for their breakup. In addition to Keoghan, Carpenter was previously linked to singer Shawn Mendes (rumored, 2023), actor Joshua Bassett (2020), and actor Bradley Steven Perry (2014–2015).