Bad Bunny's sweet fan moment caught on camera during Lady Gaga performance

Bad Bunny dances to Lady Gaga backstage during Super Bowl Half-Time show

Bad Bunny brought out Lady Gaga as a surprise guest during his Super Bowl Half-Time show, and along with fans he too was enjoying his fan moment.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican singer was spotted dancing to Gaga’s Salsa rendition of her hit track Die With a Smile, during his time backstage.

The MONACO hitmaker couldn’t resist grooving to the beat even while going through costume touchups off-camera, and a candid video quickly circulated all over social media.

While social media users applauded the Grammy winner’s performance, which is being hailed as the “Benito Bowl,” they also appreciated the fact that he appeared to be enjoying it just as much as the viewers.

One X user wrote, “he’s just living his best little monster life,” and “mans really said ‘forget the setlist’ and went full fanboy mode.”

A third chimed in, “that is freaking adorable,” and “so proud of him,” gushed another.

Bad Bunny made a historic milestone with his performance which honoured his Puerto Rican roots, and spread the message of unity and diversity in the United States.

He sparked an outpour of positive comments after the performance, which sent a “brave” message at a politically uncertain time in the country.