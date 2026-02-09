Jacob Elordi reveals inspiration behind Oscar-nominated role

Jacob Elordi bags first-ever Academy nomination for 'Frankenstein'

Wuthering Heights star Jacob Elordi has finally disclosed what inspired him to portray the role of Creature in Frankenstein.

The Australian star gave an outstanding performance in Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelly’s classic novel for which Jacob has also bagged his first ever Academy nomination as Best Actor in a Supporting role.

According to the Saltburn actor, one negative comment regarding his role in romantic comedy film The Kissing Booth inspired him to play the Creature.

He revealed, "When I made my first film, The Kissing Booth, someone said, 'this plank of wood is so boring he could only play Frankenstein's monster.'"

Elordi shared that the remark got stuck in his head and made him realize that it is a great idea.

While promoting his upcoming rom com with co-star Margot Robbie at The Graham Norton Show, the 28-year-old said, "I actually thought it was a great idea. Then, lo and behold, six or seven years pass and Guillermo del Toro cast me.”

Backed by Netflix, Frankenstein feature Jacob along with Mia Goth, Oscar Issac, Christopher Walts and Charles Dance.

The horror sci-fi received a 7.5 rating on IMDb and 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has become one of the career-making projects for Elordi.