Cardi B, Stefon Diggs face trouble in paradise after Super Bowl loss

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark breakup speculations following cheating allegations

Geo News Digital Desk
February 09, 2026

Stefon Diggs seems to have lost more than just Super Bowl, as his relationship with Cardi B is reportedly in trouble.

Following the defeat, the couple soon unfollowed each other on Instagram as cheating allegations circulated on social media.

The WAP hitmaker attended the big event on Sunday, February 8, and cheered on her beau as his team New England Patriots faced Seattle Seahawks.

However, things didn’t go as planned as the NFL star lost the game and the couple sparked split rumours with their social media move.

An X account posted that the duo broke off because Diggs invited the six women whom he shares kids with, to the Super Bowl.

The alleged point of contention comes after a source told The Sun that Cardi B had warned the athlete for the final time to stay faithful only to her.

"She's been very clear with Stefon: if he messes up, if another woman comes forward with a baby after they became official and started a family together, she’s done. She told him plainly that if he cheats or has a child behind her back, it’s over," said the source, after Diggs welcomed four children in 2025 with four different women.

As of yet, the couple has not addressed the breakup rumours.

