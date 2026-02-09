Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong call Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show ‘worst ever’

Real Housewives cast members, Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong, are among the loudest critics of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Zarin took to Instagram to share a since-deleted video where she called the show “the worst halftime show ever.”

Real Housewives of New York City alum objected to the performance being in Spanish and to Bad Bunny’s repeated gestures, saying it was inappropriate for children watching.

Zarin also suggested the show carried political undertones, remarking, “I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out and it’s very sad.”

She even took aim at guest star Lady Gaga, claiming she didn’t recognize her after what she described as a facelift.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Armstrong took to Instagram Stories to share her reaction to the star-studded 13-minute-long performance.

Using a meme of Russell Crowe’s Gladiator character, she wrote, “Were you entertained? I am embarrassed for the NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl halftime show totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag!!”

Bad Bunny’s set paid homage to his Puerto Rican heritage, beginning in a sugarcane field before transitioning to a house-front stage where Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Cardi B, and Alix Earle joined him.

Lady Gaga later performed a new version of Die With a Smile which was followed by Ricky Martin's performance on Lo que le pasó a Hawaii.

While Zarin and Armstrong voiced disapproval, other celebrities including Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, and Pedro Pascal praised the show on social media.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump echoed the criticism on Truth Social, calling the halftime show “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER.”