Bad Bunny hits reset button on social media in wake of Super Bowl firestorm

Bad Bunny has pulled the plug on social media after his Super Bowl LX performance.

On Sunday, February 8, after his historic 13-minute headlining performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the Puerto Rican superstar wiped his entire Instagram.

Scrubbing his official account clean in wake of Super Bowl firestorm, he erased all of his posts, has unfollowed everyone, and his profile picture is missing.

While the reason for this move is unknown, the Monaco singer's latest gig at the multi-sport event, celebrating Latin culture, divided public opinion.

Critics generally praised the show as a "joyous" and "career-defining" event, while President Donald Trump lambasted it as "absolutely terrible" and "an affront to the Greatness of America".

The president also criticised the performance on Truth Social, stating "nobody understands a word this guy is saying" and calling the dancing "disgusting.”

Unlike Trump, many A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, supported the Spanish rapper.

It is pertinent to note that Lady Gaga also joined Bad Bunny for a salsa-inspired rendition of Die With a Smile, and Latin pop legend Ricky Martin performed Lo Que Le Pasó A Hawaii.

Other celebrity cameos include actors Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba. Moreover musical stars Cardi B and Karol G appeared on a set designed to look like a traditional Puerto Rican “casita.”