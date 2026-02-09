Chase Infiniti reveals Hollywood roots behind her unique name

One Battle After Another breakout star, Chase Infiniti opened up about the unusual origins of her name.

It blends classic Hollywood with Pixar magic.

The 25-year-old actress shared in an interview with The Sunday Times that her first name was inspired by Nicole Kidman’s character Chase Meridian in Batman Forever.

Her parents admired the character’s confidence and cool demeanor which they felt captured the spirit they wanted for their daughter.

The second half of her name came from Buzz Lightyear’s iconic catchphrase in Toy Story: “To infinity and beyond!”

She explained that her parents simply loved the sound of “infinity” and decided to pair it with Chase ultimately creating a name that would stand out.

The Indianapolis-born has quickly risen to mainstream fame thanks to her role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Oscar-nominated film.

She recently attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a pink silk gown further cementing her place as one of Hollywood’s rising stars.

She also revealed that she introduced DiCaprio to TikTok and K-pop while filming, which later sparked his viral Golden Globes moment when he was seen animatedly discussing K-pop with Teyana Taylor.