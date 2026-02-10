Niall Horan urged by Myles Smith to try something he never did in One Direction

Myles Smith, Niall Horan's new song 'Drive Safe' is out now

Niall Horan’s work colleague Myles Smith has been trying to convince the singer for something he never did during his time with One Direction.

The duo appeared for a chat at the BBC Radio 1 to promote their new song Drive Safe. Besides spilling details about their new track, Myles also shared an insight into their friendship.

During the conversation, it was revealed that the 27-year-old has been trying hard to convince the Slow Hands hitmaker to get a tattoo; something he never did while being in the band.

When asked, “Have you two got the matching tattoos yet?”

Instantly, Niall replied, “Never”, while Myles elaborated, “I’m still trying to convince him. I’ve learned through his fanbase that it’s a thing he’s said for a while, he’s not gonna do. But I have hope.”

The RJ then asked the 32-year-old if he has any tattoos. This Town singer said, “Zero. I’ve remained inkless.”

Fans have a surprising reaction over Smith’s efforts as they believe that if Horan didn’t get one with the boys, he wouldn’t do it now.

One of them wrote, “If he didn't get tattoos with the boys back then, I don't think he will now hahaha. He was panicking at the James Corden show.”

Another one commented, “Remember how happy he was when he found out he wouldn't have to get a tattoo back in 1d days in James Corden show

A third internet user wrote, “Harry, Louis, Zayn, and Liam couldn't do it… I dont think Myles can.”

For the unversed, all the 1D members had an ‘X’ tattooed on their ankles, but Niall was the only one who never got inked rather he still wears ring which has an engraved ‘X’ written on it.