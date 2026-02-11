 
Halle Berry reveals what made her say 'yes' to boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry, Van Hunt gets engaged after six years of dating

Asfa Munir
February 11, 2026

Halle Berry has finally unveiled what made her decide that Van Hunt is the guy she wants to spend her life with.

The Catwoman actress, on her latest appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, announced her engagement with boyfriend Van.

Berry has now shared some insight about their relationship. According to her, falling in love and finding the right guy at this age; it’s all “divine timing.”

On the premiere of her new film Crime 101, she interacted with the media, who went on to shower their love blessings on her for the chapter she has entered with Hunt.

The Entertainment Tonight reporter asked Berry, “You know I am Van fan, but what is the comfort in Van. What made him the right guy?”

The Union actress responded saying, “It’s just timing in life. You know we both were ready. I didn’t think I’d find real love at 54, but it’s possible.”

She continued, “We’re both mature, we’re ready for this relationship that we have and a second sooner I don’t think either one of us would have been ready.”

Halle concluded by saying, “So it all happens in divine timing.”

The couple has been dating each other for the past six years before announcing their engagement. 

