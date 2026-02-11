 
Niall Horan reacts on Harry Styles new song following fallout rumours

Harry Styles comeback has led to major fallout among One Direction bandmates, reports

Asfa Munir
February 11, 2026

Niall Horan has shared his opinion about former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles comeback music.

The Grammy winner returned to the limelight after three years, announcing his new album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

He also dropped his first singles after comeback titled Aperture, that made to the top of the UK’s Singles Chart. Meanwhile, it also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

The 32-year-old Irish singer, who is currently busy himself promoting his new collaborative song Drive Safe with Myles Smith, was asked about his review over Harry’s new soundtrack.

According to the Slow Hands vocalist, the 32-year thinks that Styles comeback song is a total “banger.”

Horan recently appeared for a chat at Hits Radio UK, where he talked about Styles song Aperture.

He said, “Aw, I’m delighted for him! It’s a great song. Obviously, it completely like change of sound but yeah, it’s a banger.”

This Town singer believes that Aperture is going to sound great when the Watermelon Sugar singer will sing it live.

Niall’s statement comes after rumours were circulating that Harry has had a major fall out with his former bandmates. 

Previously, sources told Star Magazine that the 1D bandmates think of Harry as a narcissist.

“To them, he’s nothing but a narcissist who’s become totally obsessed with proving that he’s the biggest star out of them all.”

