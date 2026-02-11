Marcus Mumford revives Taylor Swift Eras Tour with new cover

Marcus Mumford joined Taylor Swift on Eras Tour to perform duet of his 'favourite song'

Marcus Mumford brought back Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour memories as he performed his favourite song by the singer in a live show.

The Mumford and Sons frontman, 39, appeared on the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room and performed cowboy like me, from Swift’s album evermore.

Mumford introduced the song telling the crowd that it is “one of his favourite songs” as he began to play the track which the pop superstar featured him on.

This was not his first time performing the song live, as the Believe hitmaker previously joined the Grammy winner on her Eras Tour and they sang a live duet. Soon after, he also performed the duet with Maggie Rogers.

Mumford has a special connection to the song as half of Swift’s album which she released during the COVID-19 times, was recorded at his private home studio, known as Scarlet Pimpernel Studios.

At the time, Swift approached him for the private space to record her secret album and he ended up singing with her on the song.

Speaking about her time at his studio, Mumford recently shared, "She was the most phenomenal house guest and she brought a killer candle, her candle game was excellent, and she finished the second half of Evermore in our studio. Then she asked me to sing on one (track), and I said, ‘yes.’"