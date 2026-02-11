Truth behind Kendall Jenner, Lewis Hamilton dating rumours revealed

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton officially confirmed their relationship at the Super Bowl, but it revived the romance rumours between the Kendall Jenner and the F1 star.

The pair have been good friends for a longtime but have clarified that their relationship is entirely platonic.

Despite the clarifications, speculations resurfaced about the supermodel, 30, and the racing driver, 41, had a brief relationship in the past.

However, now a source in the know has confirmed that the pair never dated. According to the celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, Kardashian, 45, is the only Kardashian-Jenner sister that Hamilton has dated.

As for the SKIMS founder and Hamilton, the couple seems to be going strong as they have already known each other for years.

Insiders have shared that there is not one dull moment when they are together, as they can talk about anything “from politics, to diet, to spirituality . . . They’re in the same circles,” and that the duo has the makings of a “power couple.”

The lovebirds recently took a luxurious vacation in the U.K. where they spent time having private dinners and relaxing treatments after they flew in Kardashians’ private jet.