Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni reach NYC court for mediation

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are finally initiating their highly publicised legal war.

The actors, who worked together on Colleen Hoover’s book adaptation of It Ends With Us, are facing each other today in New York City courtroom for mediation.

Lively and Baldoni, however, when started filming together the scenario was completely different. The duo shared an even stronger bond behind the camera, which resulted in a nasty fallout with Blake’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin.

As per a media outlet, "They weren’t just co-stars. They were very friendly. Some would say… too friendly."

"That level of emotional openness early on blurred lines, especially in a professional power dynamic," added the source.

However, that “openness” later dirty the actors and co-stars involved in the filming.

In 2024, Lively decided to take the charge of the things and sued Baldoni, the director of the movie and her co-star, alleging him of sexual harassment and claiming he orchestrated smear campaign against her.

The Jane the Virgin star bluntly refuted the accusations and countersued for $400 million, alleging extortion and defamation.

Moreover, a lawsuit that started off as a disagreement has ballooned into what insiders called “an industry-wide headache,” after it dragged Hollywood A-listers from Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck.

The trial date of Lively and Baldoni’s legal war is set for May 2026.