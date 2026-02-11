 
Geo News

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni reach NYC court for mediation

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's messy legal war has keep Hollywood buzzing

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 11, 2026

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni reach NYC court for mediation
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni reach NYC court for mediation

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are finally initiating their highly publicised legal war.

The actors, who worked together on Colleen Hoover’s book adaptation of It Ends With Us, are facing each other today in New York City courtroom for mediation.

Lively and Baldoni, however, when started filming together the scenario was completely different. The duo shared an even stronger bond behind the camera, which resulted in a nasty fallout with Blake’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin.

As per a media outlet, "They weren’t just co-stars. They were very friendly. Some would say… too friendly."

"That level of emotional openness early on blurred lines, especially in a professional power dynamic," added the source.

However, that “openness” later dirty the actors and co-stars involved in the filming.

In 2024, Lively decided to take the charge of the things and sued Baldoni, the director of the movie and her co-star, alleging him of sexual harassment and claiming he orchestrated smear campaign against her. 

The Jane the Virgin star bluntly refuted the accusations and countersued for $400 million, alleging extortion and defamation.

Moreover, a lawsuit that started off as a disagreement has ballooned into what insiders called “an industry-wide headache,” after it dragged Hollywood A-listers from Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck.

The trial date of Lively and Baldoni’s legal war is set for May 2026.

Kanye West's future in US decided
Kanye West's future in US decided
Orlando Bloom ignites new romance with young model after Katy Perry split
Orlando Bloom ignites new romance with young model after Katy Perry split
Chris Hemsworth is sure 'Crime 101' would work better in theatres
Chris Hemsworth is sure 'Crime 101' would work better in theatres
Kurt Cobain's death was a homicide, not suicide: Report
Kurt Cobain's death was a homicide, not suicide: Report
Halle Berry shares her relationship dynamics with Van Hunt
Halle Berry shares her relationship dynamics with Van Hunt
Cardi B turns over new leaf with $500K splurge after Stefon Diggs split
Cardi B turns over new leaf with $500K splurge after Stefon Diggs split
Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer
Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer
Nick Jonas' next big move after latest album debut revealed
Nick Jonas' next big move after latest album debut revealed