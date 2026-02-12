Bethenny Frankel's recent rant sparks fallout with Kelly Ripa

Bethenny Frankel is back in the headlines – and not for a product launch this time.

According to multiple media outlets, the former Real Housewives of New York City star has stirred fresh tension after a now-deleted social media rant about Bad Bunny’s record breaking Super Bowl halftime show.

In the video, Frankel questioned whether major platforms should allow “personal, cultural, or political views” – and unexpectedly pulled Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos into the conversation, suggesting they aren’t “allowed” to share opinions on Live.

That comment, insiders claimed, did not land well.

“Kelly was stunned,” one source claimed. “She was minding her business and suddenly Bethenny is using her as an example in one of her social media meltdowns.”

The ripple effect reportedly reached Andy Cohen, a longtime friend of Ripa’s and once a close ally of Frankel’s.

“Andy is mortified,” a source said bluntly. “He’s been calling friends to apologize for ever bringing Bethenny into his social circle.”

Behind closed doors, one word keeps surfacing: toxic.

“She burns every bridge,” the insider added. “If there’s a spotlight, she’ll light a match.”

Frankel later deleted the original video, posted a follow-up praising Bad Bunny’s right to self-expression – and then deleted that as well. Critics were quick to accuse her of backtracking.

Meanwhile, insiders also quoted Cohen’s inner circle has little patience left for the drama.

“There’s zero appetite for drama,” the source continued. “Especially drama Bethenny creates and then disowns.”

Once Bravo’s sharpest voice, Bethenny now finds herself increasingly isolated.