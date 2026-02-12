 
Geo News

Courteney Cox showers love on Jennifer Aniston on 57th birthday

Including Courteney Cox and Reese Witherspoon, many friends wished Jennifer Aniston

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 12, 2026

Courteney Cox showers love on Jennifer Aniston on 57th birthday
Courteney Cox showers love on Jennifer Aniston on 57th birthday

Jennifer Aniston rang in her 57th birthday on February 11 surrounded by her loved ones – especially her beau and longtime Friends pals and co-stars.

Courteney Cox, 61, kicked off the celebrations with a nostalgic throwback from their Friends day. The Instagram snap, part of a carousel honouring her Aquarius crew (including Laura Dern and Isla Fisher), showed the two actresses in their sitcom era – all 90’s glow and best friend energy.

“Apparently Geminis like Aquarians! So many birthdays this month,” Cox wrote in her caption. “I’m so lucky to have these ‘air’ heads in my life.”


Bethenny Frankel's recent rant sparks fallout with Kelly Ripa
Bethenny Frankel's recent rant sparks fallout with Kelly Ripa
James Van Der Beek's wife reveals heartbreaking truth about family
James Van Der Beek's wife reveals heartbreaking truth about family
Jennifer Aniston's beau honours 'real love' on actress' birthday
Jennifer Aniston's beau honours 'real love' on actress' birthday
Zayn Malik reveals if he is open to a new ‘relationship'
Zayn Malik reveals if he is open to a new ‘relationship'
James Van Der Beek shared what made him ‘happiest' before death
James Van Der Beek shared what made him ‘happiest' before death
Justin Baldoni's lawyer shares important update on Blake Lively settlement
Justin Baldoni's lawyer shares important update on Blake Lively settlement
Ben Stiller slams congressman for ‘disgusting' request against Bad Bunny
Ben Stiller slams congressman for ‘disgusting' request against Bad Bunny
Zayn Malik makes major statement on being ‘in love' ex Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik makes major statement on being ‘in love' ex Gigi Hadid