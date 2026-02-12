Courteney Cox showers love on Jennifer Aniston on 57th birthday

Jennifer Aniston rang in her 57th birthday on February 11 surrounded by her loved ones – especially her beau and longtime Friends pals and co-stars.

Courteney Cox, 61, kicked off the celebrations with a nostalgic throwback from their Friends day. The Instagram snap, part of a carousel honouring her Aquarius crew (including Laura Dern and Isla Fisher), showed the two actresses in their sitcom era – all 90’s glow and best friend energy.

“Apparently Geminis like Aquarians! So many birthdays this month,” Cox wrote in her caption. “I’m so lucky to have these ‘air’ heads in my life.”





