Christina Perri sparks 'Twilight' nostalgia among fans with new performance

Christina Perri revives special 'Twilight' moment on 'Masked Singer' show

Christina Perri gave a special Twilight-themed performance on The Masked Singer which teleported fans to the 2011 film.

The 39-year-old songstress appeared on the Wednesday, February 12 episode of the show and performed her Twilight song, A Thousand Years, wearing a pin which read, “I love Edward Cullen.”

The song was accompanied by a love triangle performance representing the Twilight love triangle between the characters of Edward, Bella, and Jacob.

The dancers performed the wedding scene as Bella appeared in a wedding dress on the stage decorated with floral arrangements, and embraces Edward while Jacob is left yearning on the side.

The Twilight-themed episode aired for the occasion of Valentine’s Day following the themes of Fear Night, Clueless Night, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night, and Red, White & Clue Night this season.

As the season progresses, The Masked Singer will also feature episodes dedicated to the themes of Ozzy Osbourne tribute, Star Trek, Spice Girls, and Care Bears.

Previously speaking about the song she wrote for Twilight, which went on to become a global hit, Perri shared in an interview, "This is just such a special story for me. I really was a Twilight fan... [Production said], 'We need a song for the wedding scene,' and I was like, 'Okay, great.' And then the song got chosen, but not for the wedding. They were like, 'We're actually gonna put it in the credits.' And I was like, 'Cool, this is still the coolest thing that's ever happened to me ever because it's my favourite books, my favourite movies.'"