‘Rehab Addict’ cancelled after major violation, host Nicole Curtis responds

Nicole Curtis, host and star of the home renovation series Rehab Addict, has landed her show in hot waters after a racial transgression was caught on camera.

HGTV, the show’s network, dropped it only a day after it resumed broadcast after being off-air since July.

The cancellation came swiftly following leaked footage of Curtis accidentally slipping the n-word during production of the show.

Opening up about their decision, the network shared that they canned the series after they were “recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict.”

“Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV,” revealed their statement to People.

While Curtis responded to the controversy by emphasising to TMZ, “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”

“I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment, is rightfully on my relationships, and my community – the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.”

The production footage, initially obtained and published by RadarOnline, showed Curtis uttering the racial epithet and immediately regretting it. She then told a nearby producer to “kill it”.

Rehab Addict, hosted by Nicole Curtis, had been airing on HGTV since 2010. The home makeover series has spawned nine seasons so far.