Brooklyn Beckham responds to brother Cruz's olive branch amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence after brother Cruz shared emotional message

Brooklyn Beckham had a cold response towards brother Cruz Beckham after his younger brother publicly reached out to him while feud goes on.

The 26-year-old photographer took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 11, and shared a carousel of pictures featuring a selfie, a picture of his wife Nicola Peltz, their pets, as well as his latest creations in the kitchen.

While Brooklyn did not caption the post, nor addressed the olive branch extended towards him by the singer, 20, the timing of the chef’s post prompted social media sleuths to flock together in the comments section and discuss Cruz’s social media post.

One Instagram user wrote, “Cruz posts you, you reply with a loaf of bread,” and another joked, “Did you send cruz a cease and desist?”

While others supported the elder brother over his stance and commented, “Protecting your peace, and choosing to be happy comes with sacrifice but also with an everlasting joy. Hold on to that and fight for her, your future family, it’s worth it,” and “Brooklyn you look much better and happier, enjoy your life with your wife.”

This comes after the youngest Beckham son shared a childhood picture on his Instagram with his brothers Brooklyn, and Romeo Beckham as the three huddled together to pose.

Their mother, Victoria Beckham, also left heart emojis in the comments and fans believed that it was the first step towards reconciliation between the family.