Jennifer Garner reveals favourite part of doing 'fight scene'

Jennifer Garner's dance background makes it easier for her to do action scenes

Jennifer Garner has confessed that she loves doing a fight scene for a project and revealed the best part about performing them.

The 53-year-old American actress is widely known for starring in multiple action-packed films namely Elektra, Alias, Daredevil and many more.

She last featured in thriller series The Last Thing He Told Me, which had many action sequences.

Jennifer, who has had an experience as a ballerina before turning to acting, shared that when she performs any fight scenes, she merges the stunts with her dancing tips.

She opened, "You take that physicality and you take … everything that you put into dance.”

While talking about why she loves doing a fight scene, Garner told Extra, “It’s like combined with a scene and the stakes of the scene are so high that you have to use your whole body to accomplish the scene, and that’s what I love about doing a fight scene."

Even though, the physical nature of the stunts took a toll on her, but she took it in a good way.

"Yeah, you're bruised up, but in a good way”, she added.

Backed by Apply TV+, The Last Thing He Told Me featured Jennifer as Hannah, a mother of a 16-year-old daughter, who has to forge her relationship with her little girl to find the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of her husband.