Cardi B looks back at Super Bowl game which ended in Stefon Diggs split

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs parted ways after cheating allegations surfaced

Cardi B shared her highlights from the Super Bowl 2026 on social media after she reportedly left the game early without watching her estranged boyfriend conclude the game.

The 33-year-old rapper and Diggs, 32, had seemingly broken up before the big game and they made it clear after unfollowing each other on social media as soon as the game was over.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, regardless, shared the good parts of the game in a carousel on Instagram earlier this week.

“We had a time at the game, honey!” Cardi B wrote in the caption to the post which showed her dancing around the field and posing for a photoshoot.

The WAP songstress then thanked the photographers and the team who worked with her for the game, and concluded the caption with heart emojis.

The post was the first time Cardi B talked about the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

After the reports of the songstress and the athlete unfollowing each other circulated all over the internet, it was revealed that Diggs was spotted with another woman at the field.

The wide receiver allegedly shook hands with a woman identified as Pree who mouthed, “I love you” as he made his way to the field.

The cheating allegations appeared after an insider revealed that disloyalty had been a pressing issue between the couple, and Cardi B had issued the last warning to Diggs against infidelity.