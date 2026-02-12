Chris Hemsworth had hard time filming 'Avengers: Doomsday' with daughter

Chris Hemsworth's daughter to reprise the role of 'Love' in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth, who is widely known to play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed how challenging it was to get daughter India Rose to shoot for Avengers: Doomsday.

The 42-year-old actor’s 13-year-old daughter is all set to return as Love in the upcoming MCU movie. She last played the titular role in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris opened, “She’s now 13, so she’s a teenager, so a bit different to when we shot the other one.”

The Extraction star revealed that India was extremely frustrated and angsty on the sets of Doomsday.

He shared that his little girl would come on set and “she’s like, ‘Ugh, how long is this gonna take?’ I was like, ‘We haven’t even started!”

After giving the first take, India almost thought she was done with her spell of acting, which is when her father informed her that they had to shoot for “another two or three days.”

Hemsworth, while laughing to this whole situation, said on Wednesday's The View episode that Rose “had just this angsty, sort of teenage attitude” about acting.

She is the kind of a kid who often returns to her tent or just sit in a chair after her takes.

The Crime 101 star confessed that he finally had to bribe his daughter to come on the set. “She’s like, ‘I’m not coming! I’m not even getting paid! What am I even doing here?’ And I go, ‘You are getting paid.’ She goes, ‘Really? You didn’t tell me that.”

In the end, Chris was able to get India back on set after a slight negotiation about purchasing a new motorbike with the money.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18.