Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Courtroom showdown takes fashionable twist

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Courtroom showdown takes fashion twist

Blake lively and Justin Baldoni finally came face-to-face in a New York City courtroom on Wednesday – and in a twist no one saw coming, they nearly matched outfits.

Yes, really.

Arriving for a mediation session in their escalating legal battle, the Gossip Girl alum wore a khaki double breasted suit layered over a tan vest and pink button-up, accessorized with a green suede purse.

Baldoni, meanwhile, stepped out in an olive teddy coat paired with a pink scarf – close enough to spark whispers of an accidental (or ironic) style sync.

While the fashion moment grabbed attention, the stakes inside the courtroom were far more serious.

The former It Ends With Us co-stars, who once appeared close during filming, are now locked in a bitter dispute. According to a media outlet, "They weren’t just co-stars. They were very friendly. Some would say… too friendly."

"That level of emotional openness early on blurred lines, especially in a professional power dynamic," added the source.

What began as a creative collaboration eventually spiraled. In 2024, Lively sued Baldoni – who also directed the film – alleging sexual harassment and accusing him of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has firmly denied the claims and countersued for $400 million, alleging extortion and defamation.

A quarrel that started as a professional disagreement has since ballooned into what insider call “an industry-wide headache,” purportedly pulling in A-listers.

Their trial is currently set for May 2026.

Until then, the legal fight continues — and apparently, so does the unexpected style rivalry. The verdict may be years away, but today? The internet is already debating who won round one.