Joe Rogan responds to Epstein files after snubbing Golden Globes nomination

Joe Rogan clarified why his name appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s files and the reason is not what you think.

Speaking with guest Cheryl Hines on The Joe Rogan Experience, he revealed that it stems from refusing an invitation to meet the disgraced financier.

Rogan said to the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, “I’m in the files for not going. Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me. And I was like, ‘What?’”

The 58-year-old explained that in 2017, a guest from his podcast attempted to connect him with Epstein, but he immediately declined.

“I never would have went anyway. It’s not even a possibility, especially after I Googled him,” Rogan added.

Rogan suggested that Epstein’s strategy was to surround himself with powerful and respected figures, drawing people into his social circle.

“Some people get intoxicated by being in a circle of rich and powerful people… He was getting all of these very powerful and respected people together,” Rogan said.

He emphasized that he was glad he looked into Epstein before considering any meeting.

Although Rogan didn’t name the guest, recently released Justice Department emails suggest it may have been theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss.

Krauss appeared on Rogan’s show in March 2017, and six months later Epstein emailed him asking for an introduction.

“I saw you did the Joe Rogan show, can you introduce me, I think he’s funny,” Epstein wrote.

He even offered to arrange dinner with Woody Allen.

Krauss replied that he would reach out to Rogan, later telling Epstein. “He contacted me back.. asked me some questions about you.. I told him good things.. still haven’t heard back.”

Hines, married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., supported Rogan’s stance, questioning why anyone would want to meet the disgraced financier.

She noted that some people are drawn to parties and invitations, even when reputations are questionable.

Rogan seconded Hines opinion that Epstein’s gatherings were a way to manipulate and control others.

“That’s what Epstein was all about was manipulating people and … holding it over their head,” Hines commented.

This revelation came shortly after Rogan also made headlines for refusing to pay the entry fee required for a Golden Globes podcast nomination, choosing to skip the ceremony altogether.