Donna Kelce hints at Taylor Swift, Travis wedding planning: 'Keep a secret'

Travis Kelce's mom plays coy about wedding preparations as Taylor Swift keeps details under wraps

Donna Kelce is excited for the soon-approaching Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding but that’s all she is willing to share with the world.

The 73-year-old television personality encountered the paparazzi on Wednesday, February 11, and played coy about her son’s wedding to the pop superstar, 36.

When asked about her plans for the mom-son wedding dance, the Traitors star said, “It should be interesting for sure.”

The matriarch continued, “I think with Jason's I danced to Love Shack with the B-52's. So, we will see what I can muster,” referring to her elder son’s 2018 wedding.

Donna was then asked if she had to sign an NDA for the couple’s super-secret wedding, to which she said, “No no, they know I can keep a secret.”

The mom of two is the second from the Kelces to stay tight-lipped about the ‘American Royal Wedding’ after Kylie Kelce managed to avoid spilling the tea with only a smile.

During her appearance at the Today show, the host asked Kylie if the wedding is happening this year, and she had nothing to say in response and left it at a smile.

This comes after Taylor and Travis sparked rumours of a wedding before April 8th as his podcast with Jason, New Heights, is reportedly going on a six-week break and will be back in April.

Fans seem to think that the six-week window is the perfect opportunity for the couple to tie the knot without details leaking to the public.