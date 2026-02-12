Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der after his death

Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der Beek after his death

Katie Holmes is mourning the loss of her Dawson’s Creek co-star James Van Der Beek, who died on February 11, at the age of 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Just hours after news of his passing broke, Holmes shared an emotional tribute on Instagram – one that reflected not just on their time as Joey Potter and Dawson Leery, but on the bond they built off-screen.

“I formed some words with a heavy heart,” Katie wrote. “This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children.”

Alongside her post, Holmes shared a handwritten note addressed directly to Van Der Beek.

“James, thank you. To share space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other’s hearts are safe in their expression…”

She continued, “These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth. Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art — creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero.”

“I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it,” Katie concluded. “To Kimberly and the children, we are here for you always. And will always be there to shower you with love and compassion.”

In September 2025, Holmes reunited with much of the Dawson’s Creek cast at a benefit supporting Van Der Beek during his cancer battle. He was unable to attend due to his illness.