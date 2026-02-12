 
Savannah Guthrie mom kidnapping case sees breakthrough with FBI glove find

'Today' anchor Savannah Guthrie mother still missing after disappearing on February from her Tuscan home

Geo News Digital Desk
February 12, 2026

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case takes a major turn
Investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, have uncovered a new clue that could prove pivotal in the ongoing kidnapping case.

FBI agents discovered a single black glove about a mile and a half from Nancy’s Tucson home.

The glove, pulled from desert shrubbery, closely resembles the pair worn by a masked intruder captured on surveillance footage outside her house the night she vanished.

The video, released earlier this week, shows a masked individual in gloves, a jacket, and a backpack, with what appeared to be a weapon holstered at the waist.

The suspect was captured disabling the doorbell camera at 1:47 a.m. MT, offering investigators a clear view of the perpetrator’s eyes before the device was removed.

Savannah Guthrie reshared images of the suspect on Instagram, pleading for her mother’s safe return, “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

She and her siblings, Anne and Camron, have sent multiple messages of desperation to the kidnapper, urging direct contact.

The investigation has been complicated by multiple ransom letters sent to media outlets including TMZ.

One letter demanded Bitcoin in exchange for information about the kidnapper.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin confirmed the address provided was active but said it remains unclear if the demand is legitimate.

Despite the discovery of the glove and ransom notes, authorities have not identified a suspect.

Shortly after the footage was released, a DoorDash driver was briefly detained but later cleared of involvement.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department continue to urge the public to share tips, stressing that Nancy’s health conditions make her safe return urgent.

