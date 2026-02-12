Home
latest
pakistan
world
sports
showbiz
entertainment
Royal
Hollywood
business
health
Sci-Tech
Food
Fact Check
big picture
Videos
shows
Watch
LIVE TV
X
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Showbiz
Fact Check
big picture
Videos
Shows
LIVE TV
‘XO, Kitty': Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
‘XO, Kitty’ is back! Everything to know about season 3
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|
February 12, 2026
‘XO, Kitty’: Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
‘XO, Kitty’: Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
Chris Hemsworth plays coy about Thor, Loki reunion in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Music Update: Top 10 songs globally streamed this week
Savannah Guthrie mom kidnapping case sees breakthrough with FBI glove find
Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der after his death
Relive Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning performance ahead of 2026 Oscars
Taylor Swift brings special present to Selena Gomez before new beginnings
'Black Panther' director makes emotional confession about Chadwick Boseman
Lana Del Rey gives four-word response to fan question about music plans
Donna Kelce hints at Taylor Swift, Travis wedding planning: 'Keep a secret'
Blake Lively's first court appearance in Justin Baldoni case divides internet
Joe Rogan responds to Epstein files after snubbing Golden Globes nomination
Cardi B looks back at Super Bowl game which ended in Stefon Diggs split