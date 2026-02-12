Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland addresses ‘nepo' kids in social media post

Ireland Baldwin lists down rules to live by for ‘nepo’ kids

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of actor Alec Baldwin, has sparked conversation online after posting a tongue in cheek video about the “rules” of being a nepo baby.

The 30-year-old model and actress shared five playful yet pointed guidelines that she believes celebrity children should follow.

Ireland took to Instagram to post a video in which she urged children to abide by five rules.

She captioned the post as, “Some of you really aren’t following the rules!”

Ireland began her video in a playful manner.

She shared the first rule with asking celeb kids asking them to stop denying their privilege.

“You can’t deny who you are. Okay? You make us look really silly when you take all that credit. So stop.”

She then laid out her humorous framework.

Ireland made it clear that crying privileges depend on how many famous parents you have (once a day for one parent, unlimited for two).

Moreover, she revealed that if you buy gifts for your parents with their money, pretend it came from your own small project or residual check from a “Canadian lifetime film".

Rule number four for the nepo kids meant staying relatable.

She urged them to avoid flaunting extravagant childhood perks like VIP Disneyland tours.

Rule number five entailed dating at least one person whose family is devastated when the relationship ends, not because of you, but because they were huge fans of your parents.

Baldwin ended her video with a laugh, saying, “So, that is what I’ll leave you with.”

Her playful take adds to the ongoing cultural conversation around “nepo babies” who often face scrutiny for their inherited fame and opportunities.