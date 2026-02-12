 
Why Ryan Reynolds left Blake Lively alone for courtroom drama?

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni showed up at Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday

Hina Ali
February 12, 2026

Coincidence? Why Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni twinned in courtroom drama

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni turned heads as they showed up at Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday.

The both actors appeared because of their required settlement which was needed in their legal fight over the 2024 movie It Ends With Us.

Fans of Lively and Baldoni, however, couldn’t just help but notice that the two of them dramatically twinned in soft pastel pink tops and green coats and trousers.

Some online users joked about the matching look meanwhile others focused on who came with them.

Baldoni arrived with his wife Emily, while Lively came alone, sparking fans reaction of inconsideration.

Ryan Reynolds, Lively’s husbands, wasn’t there, which sparked even more chatter on social media.

Some people even suspected that Reynold didn’t want to get involved in this mess, while some shared that work must’ve kept him occupied.

The private meeting, moreover, lasted about six hours, with Baldoni leaving smiling, whereas Lively looked serious and tense.

The actress and the director and actor didn’t talk to the media outside as they left without saying a word to them.

For the unversed, Justin Baldoni’s lawyer then confirmed that no such agreement was reached and the heated case is still heading for trial in May.

The heated legal war started when Blake sued her co-star Justin for making the shooting period unbearable.

