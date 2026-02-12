Alfonso Ribero makes major claim after James Van Der Beek passing

Alfonso Ribeiro is mourning the loss of his close friend James Van Der Beek, while also revealing the depth of their bond.

Ribeiro took to Instagram Wednesday to share a heartfelt post revealing that he is godfather to Van Der Beek’s daughter, Gwendolyn while expressing his grief over the actor’s passing.

Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, died at age 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

His wife, Kimberly, announced the news earlier this week, noting that he “passed peacefully” and faced his final days with “courage, faith, and grace.”

Ribeiro, host of Dancing With the Stars and star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, wrote, “I’m so broken right now with the passing of my friend @vanderjames today. He was my true friend, brother, and life guide.”

He described being with Van Der Beek throughout his cancer journey, recalling the highs when it seemed the disease was beaten and the lows when it returned.

The actor went on to thank James and Kimberly for profoundly impacting his life, adding, “I will always be there for their children. I will always hold my role as Gwen’s Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life.”

Van Der Beek leaves behind six children: Olivia (15), Joshua (13), Annabel (12), Emilia (9), Gwendolyn (7) and Jeremiah, 4.

Friends and colleagues have rallied around the family, launching a GoFundMe campaign that quickly began approaching its $1 million goal, with donations from stars including Ricki Lake and Derek Hough.

Ribeiro concluded his tribute by saying he felt blessed to have said goodbye, “I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me. Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me. RIP my brother. RIP.”