 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian's unexpected slap stuns Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian recalls an unexpected moment with former partner Tristan Thompson.

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 12, 2026

Khloe Kardashians unexpected slap stuns Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian's unexpected slap stuns Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shared a funny but awkward moment with Tristan Thompson.

The reality star said on her podcast that she once slapped Tristan when he tried a romantic gesture.

Khloe recalled that he hired singer Giveon to serenade her but she said she didn’t like Tristan at the time and couldn’t enjoy it.

The mother of two explained that Giveon kept singing while she pushed Tristan away, making the moment even more uncomfortable.

Her little daughter True had to come over to help her get away from Tristan.

Khloe, however laughed about it later and praised Giveon for staying professional and finishing the song despite the chaos.

Even though Khloe and Tristan split after his son Theo was born, she said that they stayed on good terms for the kids.

She said it’s important for both parents to be there for their kids and she’s grateful to him

That he stayed involved.

Despite their heartbreaking split, Khloe and Tristan remained on good terms for their children.

Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland addresses ‘nepo' kids in social media post
Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland addresses ‘nepo' kids in social media post
Zayn Malik finally addresses ‘high ticket price' joke aimed at Harry Styles
Zayn Malik finally addresses ‘high ticket price' joke aimed at Harry Styles
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt caught in unsettling AI disaster
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt caught in unsettling AI disaster
Zayn Malik sets ONE strict rule before introducing girlfriend to Khai
Zayn Malik sets ONE strict rule before introducing girlfriend to Khai
Bud Cort, 'Harold and Maude' star, dies at 77 following long illness
Bud Cort, 'Harold and Maude' star, dies at 77 following long illness
Why F1 star Lewis Hamilton appeared rigid when asked about Kim Kardashian?
Why F1 star Lewis Hamilton appeared rigid when asked about Kim Kardashian?
James Van Der Beek dies: Stars lost to cancer
James Van Der Beek dies: Stars lost to cancer
Keanu Reeves reveals he thinks about 'death' all the time
Keanu Reeves reveals he thinks about 'death' all the time