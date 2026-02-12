Khloe Kardashian's unexpected slap stuns Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shared a funny but awkward moment with Tristan Thompson.



The reality star said on her podcast that she once slapped Tristan when he tried a romantic gesture.

Khloe recalled that he hired singer Giveon to serenade her but she said she didn’t like Tristan at the time and couldn’t enjoy it.

The mother of two explained that Giveon kept singing while she pushed Tristan away, making the moment even more uncomfortable.

Her little daughter True had to come over to help her get away from Tristan.

Khloe, however laughed about it later and praised Giveon for staying professional and finishing the song despite the chaos.

Even though Khloe and Tristan split after his son Theo was born, she said that they stayed on good terms for the kids.

She said it’s important for both parents to be there for their kids and she’s grateful to him

That he stayed involved.

