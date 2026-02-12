Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fail to settle 'It Ends With Us' lawsuit

Blake Lively mocked over lack of 'dragons' for the court meeting today

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle over alleged sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us is heading toward trial after settlement talks collapsed this week.

The costars spent nearly six hours in separate courtrooms during a day long mediation in New York federal court.

Despite hopes for resolution, Baldoni’s attorney confirmed that no deal was reached and said a trial now appears imminent.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he told reporters.

Lively has accused Baldoni of harassing her during filming and orchestrating a smear campaign through his publicists.

The lawsuit, filed nearly two years ago, has drawn in other high profile names including Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Jenny Slate.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on May 18, 2026.

Lively’s witness list reportedly includes nearly 100 celebrities including Emily Blunt Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman.

The mediation, overseen by Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave, was part of routine federal procedure.

Sources close to the case suggested neither side expected the talks to succeed, which indicates the deep divide between the parties.

With the settlement attempt unsuccessful, the stage is set for one of Hollywood’s most closely watched trials of 2026.