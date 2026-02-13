Taylor Swift treats fans to 'Opalite' music video extended versions

Graham Norton, Cillian Murphy, Lewis Capaldi, Greta Lee, and Jodie Turner-Smith also star in the MV

Taylor Swift is taking fans behind the scenes of her new Opalite music video.

The pop megastar released the second music video of her 12th studio album, Life of a Showgirl, last week on February 6. But it wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift release without at least one extended cut. Well, now fans can get their hands on two!

Announcing the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday, February 13 (count your lucky stars, Swifties), the multi-Grammy winner shared glimpses from the making of Opalite, starring Swift, Domhnall Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Graham Norton, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lewis Capaldi.

“I never want to forget a single detail of this hysterical shoot, and now I don’t have to!” Swift, 36, wrote alongside a carousel of images from the music video set.

She continued, “Excited to share more of the Opalite Music Video with two extended versions full of dance lessoning, our phenomenal cameos, camcorder footage, gigantic scrunchies & fanny pack angles! Parts 1 & 2 are out now at link in bio."

The Opalite Music Video Extended Version Parts 1 and 2 are out on Spotify Premium, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. This mirrors Swift’s decision to exclusively release the music video on the aforementioned platforms, before a delayed release on YouTube.