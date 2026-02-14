Did Ilia Malinin win gold? 2026 Winter Olympics men's figure skating results

American figure skating athlete Ilia Malinin fell twice during his final run on Friday night and finished eighth in the final event of the competition.

The 21-year-old sensation who arrived in Italy as a clear favourite for gold in the sport, had an unfortunate accident, as he “overwhelmed with negative emotions” fell during the quadruple Lutz, preventing him from completing the subsequent triple toe loop.

The two-time world champion, who nicknamed himself “Quad God” as a teenager, held a five point lead before taking to the ice for the final race at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Malinin fell for the second time towards the end of his performance while attempting a quad salchow-triple Axel combination. He was visibly shaken by his “worst” performance so far.

The American sensation finished 15th out of 24 competitors in the segment with 156.33 free skate score.

Malinin said: “I blew it. That’s honestly the first thing that came to my mind. I just felt like all the traumatic moments of my life started flooding my head.”

He continued, “I could not handle it when too many negative thoughts just flooded into my mind,” adding, “It was definitely something I was not expecting. I can’t go back and change it, even though I would love to.”

Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov won the gold medal with Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato winning silver and bronze, respectively.