NBA All-Star 2026: Full celebrity game roster, schedule and key events

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced the full schedule for 2026 All-Star Saturday, and fans are in for a treat at one of the most-anticipated nights on the NBA calendar.
The NBA announced the three main events at Inuit Dome on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET.
The three fan-favourite competitions include:
- State Farm 3-Point Contest,
- Kia Shooting Stars,
- AT&T Slam Dunk.
Following is the list of superstars participating in the 2026 All-Star night.
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
- Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
- Norman Powell, Miami Heat
Four teams will take part in the Kia Shooting Stars event. The team with their squads are:
Team All-Star:
- Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors),
- Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Richard Hamilton (NBA Legend)
Team Cameron:
- Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)
- Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)
- Corey Maggette (NBA Legend)
Team Harper:
- Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs),
- Ron Harper Jr. (Boston Celtics)
- Ron Harper (NBA Legend)
Team Knicks:
- Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)
- Allan Houston (NBA Legend)
AT&T Slam Dunk will feature four players:
- Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs
- Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers
- Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat
- Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic
The NBA announced on its website that the events will be live streamed on NBC and Peacock.