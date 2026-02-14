NBA All-Star 2026: Full celebrity game roster, schedule and key events

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced the full schedule for 2026 All-Star Saturday, and fans are in for a treat at one of the most-anticipated nights on the NBA calendar.

The NBA announced the three main events at Inuit Dome on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET.

The three fan-favourite competitions include:

State Farm 3-Point Contest, Kia Shooting Stars, AT&T Slam Dunk.

Following is the list of superstars participating in the 2026 All-Star night.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Four teams will take part in the Kia Shooting Stars event. The team with their squads are:

Team All-Star:

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors),

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Richard Hamilton (NBA Legend)

Team Cameron:

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)

Corey Maggette (NBA Legend)

Team Harper:

Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs),

Ron Harper Jr. (Boston Celtics)

Ron Harper (NBA Legend)

Team Knicks:

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Allan Houston (NBA Legend)

AT&T Slam Dunk will feature four players:

Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs

Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers

Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat

Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic

The NBA announced on its website that the events will be live streamed on NBC and Peacock.