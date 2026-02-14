 
Geo News

NBA All-Star 2026: Full celebrity game roster, schedule and key events

The events will be live streamed on NBC and Peacock

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 14, 2026

NBA All-Star 2026: Full celebrity game roster, schedule and key events
NBA All-Star 2026: Full celebrity game roster, schedule and key events

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced the full schedule for 2026 All-Star Saturday, and fans are in for a treat at one of the most-anticipated nights on the NBA calendar.

The NBA announced the three main events at Inuit Dome on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET.

The three fan-favourite competitions include:

  1. State Farm 3-Point Contest,
  2. Kia Shooting Stars,
  3. AT&T Slam Dunk.

Following is the list of superstars participating in the 2026 All-Star night.

  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
  • Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
  • Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
  • Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Four teams will take part in the Kia Shooting Stars event. The team with their squads are:

Team All-Star:

  • Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors),
  • Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • Richard Hamilton (NBA Legend)

Team Cameron:

  • Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)
  • Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)
  • Corey Maggette (NBA Legend)

Team Harper:

  • Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs),
  • Ron Harper Jr. (Boston Celtics)
  • Ron Harper (NBA Legend)

Team Knicks:

  • Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)
  • Allan Houston (NBA Legend)

AT&T Slam Dunk will feature four players:

  • Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs
  • Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat
  • Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic

The NBA announced on its website that the events will be live streamed on NBC and Peacock.

Who is Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect? FBI releases full physical description
Who is Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect? FBI releases full physical description
Radio host Ashley Roberts confuses Van Dyke for Van Der Beek in major on-air blunder
Radio host Ashley Roberts confuses Van Dyke for Van Der Beek in major on-air blunder
UK braces for travel disruption as Arctic air brings frost, snow
UK braces for travel disruption as Arctic air brings frost, snow
Romance scams are spiking before Valentine's Day—THIS US State is fighting back video
Romance scams are spiking before Valentine's Day—THIS US State is fighting back
Top 5 Valentine's Day rom-coms guaranteed to steal your heart video
Top 5 Valentine's Day rom-coms guaranteed to steal your heart
New iOS 26 update makes iPhone to Android data transfer easier with new tool
New iOS 26 update makes iPhone to Android data transfer easier with new tool
Vision Pro users finally embrace native YouTube app for immersive, spatial viewing
Vision Pro users finally embrace native YouTube app for immersive, spatial viewing
US men's Ice hockey throttles Latvia in Olympic opener video
US men's Ice hockey throttles Latvia in Olympic opener