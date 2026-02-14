Sony officially announced God of War Trilogy remakes: What to expect

In an exciting revelation made during the 2026 State of Play, Japanese conglomerate Sony has confirmed that a God of War trilogy remake is in the works.

Sony explained that the first three games from Kratos’ Greek saga are being rebuilt from scratch. Although no gameplay footage has been shared yet, the project is described as being in its early stages. The development brought an end to speculations surrounding the subject.

God of War's 20th anniversary

The announcement comes ahead of God of War's 20th anniversary in March 2026. This timeline makes it an utterly opportune moment for a tribute to the series’ rich history while paving the way for its future.

God of War was originally launched on the PS2, but these remakes are being designed for modern PlayStation versions, though Sony has yet to clarify which console will get them first.

Return of classic Kratos

In a nostalgic happening, Sony has enlisted TC Carson, the original voice of Kratos, to unveil the remakes' presentation at the time of release. It shows the video game maker's intention to honour the character’s classic persona, setting it apart from the newer Norse narrative.

Although further updates will be disclosed before the God of War's remakes come to fruition, Sony hinted that future announcements will be less frequent but more substantial.

Where to play God of War: Sons of Sparta?

For fans desperate for Kratos action now, Sony seems to have made amends by releasing God of War: Sons of Sparta, a 2D action platformer available on PS5.