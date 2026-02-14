Gordon Ramsay speaks out on Brooklyn Beckham's 'Love is Blind' relationship

Brooklyn Beckham shared his thoughts about the ongoing feud

Gordon Ramsay has offered some advice to Brooklyn Beckham, urging him to 'remember where he came from,' and believes the influencer's 'infatuation' with Nicola Peltz has led to his very public decision to cut ties with his immediate family.

The eldest son of Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, released a bombshell statement earlier this month in which he criticised his parents, and accused them of mistreating his wife, 31.

The celebrity has shared his thoughts about the ongoing feud following Brooklyn six page Instagram statement, which was filled with lurid allegations.

And the chef, 59, believes the 'penny will soon drop' for the influencer, with whom he maintains a strong bond, and insists both David and Victoria have been outstanding parents to Brooklyn and his three siblings.

'Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible,' he told The Sun.

'But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster, and get carried away. But it will come back.

'I’ve seen first-hand just how good parents they are. David as a dad is just incredible. They’ve both put so much energy into their kids, and I know just how many times they’ve got Brooklyn out of the s***.

'I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him.'

Ramsay, himself a father of five with wife Tana, also advised the Los Angeles based influencer to 'remember' where he came from.

'He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from him. It’s such a good thing to do,' he said.

'But remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that. That penny will drop.'

It comes after Brooklyn's father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, spoke about the family drama during a Q and A at WSJD's Invest Live in West Beach event.