France hints at extending nuclear shield over Europe, challenging US

France has hinted at extending its nuclear umbrella to all of Europe as President Emmanuel Macron called on European leaders to independently redesign the continent’s security.

Speaking at the Munich Press Conference on Friday, February 13, 2025, the French president said that Europe should have common deterrence against aggressors, adding, “We need to redesign our security architecture.”

He announced that Paris will hold talks with Allies to formulate a “holistic approach” to nuclear deterrence.

In an apparent snub to the United States (U.S.), Macron said Europe needs to discuss the future parameters of its security on its own as it must coexist with Russia on the continent, adding, “I don’t want this negotiation to be organised by someone else.”

His statement comes as a major snub to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Chief Mark Rutte, who previously said that Europe cannot guarantee its security without the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

France and Germany are involved in dialogue to “create convergence in a strategic approach between the two countries.”

Europe’s renewed focus on its own security comes after facing repeated setbacks from Trump. The U.S. president has threatened to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark.

Previously, Spain also called for a Europe wide army to strengthen the security of the continent.

If these efforts prove successful, it would mark the first time that Europe becomes less dependent on the US nuclear umbrella since the end of the Cold War.