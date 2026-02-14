Legendary guitarist behind Bob Dylan, Beatles hit songs passes away

Jerry Kennedy dies at 85 leaving behind influential legacy in music

Jerry Kennedy passed away at the age of 85 after playing a formative part in the American music industry, playing guitar behind most of the songs music enthusiasts know all over the world.

The legendary star died on Wednesday, February 11, in his hometown in Nashville due to undisclosed causes.

The country musician was a naturally gifted child and signed with his first record label at just 11 years old, going on to form a band at 18 and soon began collaborating with the rising stars of the time.

Kennedy can be heard playing guitar in Roy Orbison’s Oh, Pretty Woman, Jeannie C. Riley’s Harper Valley P.T.A., Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde sessions, Elvis Presley, Kris Kristofferson and Ringo Starr.

The Grammy winner left his traces on country music forever, as Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, stated, "As a first-call session musician, he created signature licks that were as recognizable as song titles, and as a producer and a record label executive, he built a sonic platform for giants to stand on. He carried a spiritual understanding of music's power to reach beyond social and stylistic boundaries, and he spent his career making it better and bigger.”

Kennedy is survived by three sons Gordon, Bryan and Shelby Kennedy, all of whom have followed their father’s footsteps to the music industry.